Willing to relieve Delhi Cong incharge post: P C Chacko

As the Congress started its search for the new Delhi unit chief, the party's in-charge for Delhi P C Chacko expressed the desire to be relieved of the position, saying he has occupied it for the last 4.5 years.

Asked whether he had conveyed this desire to the party leadership, Chacko told PTI, "I have expressed my willingness to be relieved. I do not know if they have decided to relieve me. If I am relieved, I will be happy."

"I have apprised party president Sonia Gandhi about my willingness to be relieved during my meeting with her on Tuesday in which selection of the Delhi Congress president was discussed," he also said.

Chacko said he has been working as AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress for the past four and half years and has overseen many elections. It is time that some new in charge takes over along with a new president, he said.

The former MP, however, said he does not want to go back to Kerala politics and wants the Congress leadership to consider him for a different assignment within the party.

His desire to be relieved from the post has also been communicated to former party chief Rahul Gandhi, he said.

Chacko said it was up to the party to consider him for any other responsibility.

The party leader, however, rejected insinuations that his decision was prompted by Congress's massive defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi this year.

Delhi goes to elections later this year and the Congress is seeking to wrest power from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital.