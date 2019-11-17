Winter chill: Detained leaders in Kashmir shifted

At least 25 political leaders, including former ministers and legislators, were shifted to MLA Hostel from Centaur Hotel, here, where they were undergoing detention since August 5.

These leaders’ along with three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - were arrested ahead of abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the erstwhile State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Officials told DH due to freezing winter Kashmir’s VIP prisoners had to be shifted from the Centaur Hotel, as it lacked proper heating arrangements. “The accommodation where they were lodged in since August 5 was not equipped for Kashmir’s harsh winters,” they said.

The winter chill was taking a toll on the health of the detenues that include National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and People’s Conference leaders and prominent social activists, as well as the security personnel guarding them. During the winter, the temperature in Srinagar dips below the freezing point.

Officials said, Centaur Hotel, owned by the Indian Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), has submitted a bill of ₹ 2.65 crore to the Home Department for 90 days of boarding and lodging of over 35 detenues.

The administration has, however, rejected the claims of Centaur Hotel, and argued that the facility was converted into a subsidiary jail on August 5 and therefore, only the government rates would be paid.

Earlier on Friday, Mehbooba Mufti was shifted to a government accommodation in the city from a tourist hut located at the foothills of Zaberwan range. Mehbooba’s daughter Iltija, who now runs the Twitter account of her mother had on Tuesday urged the administration to shift the former CM to a place equipped to deal with the Valley’s punishing winter, warning that the government would be responsible if anything happened to her in jail.

However, Omar Abdullah has not been shifted yet from Hari Niwas Palace, as there are proper heating arrangements in the facility. Farooq Abdullah, who has been booked under public safety act (PSA) has been detained at his posh Gupkar residence, which has been declared as sub-jail.