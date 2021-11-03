Wish Modi government had sensitive heart for public: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over price rise issue

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday, hit out at the Centre over price rise amid Diwali celebrations, and said he wished that the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the people.

"It is Diwali. Prices are at their peak. It's not a matter of sarcasm. I wish the Modi government had a sensitive heart for the public," Gandhi said in a tweet.

दिवाली है।

महंगाई चरम पर है।

व्यंग्य की बात नहीं है। काश मोदी सरकार के पास जनता के लिए एक संवेदनशील दिल होता। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 3, 2021

Gandhi and the Congress have been extremely critical of the government over the rise in fuel prices. The opposition party has accused the government of extortion in the name of taxes on petrol and diesel.

It has also charged the government with "profiteering" from fuel tax and "fleecing" the common man.

