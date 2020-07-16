With 11 more deaths Covid-19 toll crosses 200 in J&K

With eleven more Covid-19 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir between Tuesday evening and Wednesday evening, the death toll in the Union Territory has reached 206.

All the 11 fresh deaths took place in Kashmir. Officials said that nine deaths were reported at tertiary care SKIMS hospital while one each was reported at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and GMC Anantnag. While 10 among those who died were over 60, one was 53-year-old.

Srinagar district, with 50 deaths, has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (41), Kulgam (22), Shopian (17), Anantnag (16), Budgam (14), 11 each in Jammu and Kupwara, Pulwama (7), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (4) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua.

From 18 March, when the first case was reported from Kashmir, till June 8 when Unlock-I started, the valley had reported 3,363 Covid-19 positive cases. Just over a month later, on July 14, the number of cases in Kashmir had crossed 11,100. With 206 deaths, 95 of them in the past two weeks, the Covid-19 situation in the UT has become grim.

Covid-19, as per health department advisories, can prove lethal to people aged over 60, pregnant women, those with hypertension, diabetes, and other comorbid conditions.

However, official data from J&K has shown that about 20 per cent of deaths have taken place in people who had no underlying disease or condition. Many of them were young individuals.