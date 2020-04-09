With 14 more coronavirus positive cases, Jammu & Kashmir’s tally reaches 184

Jammu and Kashmir continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases with 24 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 184.

“24 more positive in Kashmir. Total 184. 32 in Jammu, 152 in Kashmir. All are contacts. A result of aggressive testing,” said the government spokesman, Rohit Kansal, on Twitter.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

On Wednesday, 33 positive cases were detected in J&K, highest ever since the pandemic gripped the Union Territory on March 18. Out of the total 184 positive cases, four patients have died while six have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in the country which is nearly 15 cases per million of the population. The national average per million population so far is less than six. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, the Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

As the COVID-19 positive cases kept on soaring, authorities continued to declare red zones and seal those areas with all entries and exit points blocked. The sealing of the areas comes in the wake of their declaration as containment zones after several cases of COVID-19 affected persons were reported therefrom.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole has directed deputy commissioners to track-down all absconding travelers on war footing basis in their respective areas and put them in administrative quarantine.

The DCs were asked to strengthen their ground surveillance teams and trace the absconding recent travelers, of other states and abroad visitors, immediately and put them for proper screening and quarantine.