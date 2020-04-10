With 23 more positive coronavirus cases, Jammu & Kashmir's tally crosses 200

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic continued to widen its net as 23 more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, taking the toll past 200 in the Union Territory.

"#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir Today's Update: Total positive cases in J&K now 207. Jammu-39; Kashmir-168. A detailed bulletin follows shortly,” J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted.

On Thursday, 24 patients had tested positive for novel cornavirus in J&K, while the figure was 33 on Wednesday. Out of the total 207 positive cases, four patients have died, while six have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest COVID-19 case density areas in India which is 16 cases per million of the population. The national average per million population so far is six. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, the Valley also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

With the growing number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the number of contacts and other suspected cases is also growing exponentially in the UT. The sheer number makes infection control difficult and experts have opined that administrative quarantine was a bad idea.



An official involved in contact tracing in Kashmir said each positive case involves quarantine for 20-30 contacts on an average. Currently, all of these contacts are quarantined in facilities administered by the government. Home quarantine, experts believe, can be a more effective and a sustainable method of isolation of those who “might have been exposed” to this highly contagious virus.

“Home isolation means we have a small unit of people in a setting where they can stay comfortably and where they will not be exposed to a new set of people,” Dr Saleem Khan, Head, Department of Preventive and Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, said.

This essentially means containment at the micro level, he said, and added that taking people out of their homes and then admitting them to facilities where they come in contact with others, is a “stark risk”.



“And then we may have individuals who are more at risk among those in quarantine. Their safety will be jeopardised,” Dr Khan said.