With 25 fresh infections, coornavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir climb to 639

Jammu and Kashmir had 25 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday as the total number of cases in the Union Territory (UT) reached 639.

South Kashmir’s Anantnag District contributed the highest number of cases to Friday’s tally. The district which remained COVID19 free for a long time had 12 new cases taking the total number in the district to 95.

“Recoveries overtake new cases- 25 New Cases, 31 Recoveries; Total Cases now 639. Active Cases-384 (Jammu-6, Kashmir -378),” tweeted J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal.

From 300 to 600, the COVID-19 cases doubled in 15 days in J&K. While the 300-mark was reached on April 15, exactly two weeks later on April 30, J&K crossed the 600-mark. The doubling rate of 15 days is lower than the all-India average of 11 days.

Case doubling rate has increased three times from the second week of April when it took just five days for cases to reach 224 from 109.

So-far over 68846 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which includes 6440 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 244 in Hospital Quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation and 8663 under home surveillance. Besides, 53110 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The total number of red zones in Kashmir division have reached 105 with Srinagar district having the highest number of such zones. Although the number of patients in Srinagar district has been rising very slowly, it has the highest number of red zones among districts of Kashmir division. As per official data, the district has 22 red zones as on 30 April.

As per officials figures 128 positive cases including one death and 35 recoveries are from Bandipora, 95 positive cases including one death are from are Anantnag, 91 including two deaths and 69 recoveries are from Srinagar, 85 including 26 recoveries and three deaths are from Baramulla, 74 including 17 recoveries are from Shopian, 55 including 19 recoveries are from Kupwara, 21 including 11 recoveries are from Budgam, 14 including 13 recoveries are from Ganderbal, 11 including two recoveries are from Kulgam and seven including three recoveries are from Pulwama.