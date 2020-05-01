With 25 infections, COVID-19 cases in J-K climb to 639

With 25 fresh infections, COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climb to 639

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 01 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 17:49 ist
Representative image/iStock

The number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 639 on Friday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection in the union territory, officials said.

A total of 31 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, outnumbering fresh cases for the first time, they said.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir dropped to 384 from 390 on Thursday, according to the officials.

While the Jammu division has only six active cases, the valley has 378.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

Reliance Jio to bring Zoom-alternative JioMeet app soon

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

COVID-19: PPE use may cause serious skin injuries

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

Japan hotels get robot greeters for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

COVID-19: What will shape India's economic activity?

 