With 25 new COVID-19 cases, J&K tally rises to 721

Jammu and Kashmir saw a rise of 25 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total in the Union Territory (UT) to 721.

While the total number of cases in Kashmir division detected so far is 659, Jammu has reported 62 cases. Three districts in Kashmir now have 100 plus COVID-19 cases which includes Bandipora, Anantnag and Srinagar.

The J&K administration said that several activities shall continue to remain prohibited across the Union Territory, irrespective of the categorisation of the districts, till further orders.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus, out of 726 positive cases, 415 are Active Positive, 303 have recovered and eight have died. Moreover, 16 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals from Kashmir Division.

The Bulletin said that out of 28,199 test results available, 27,473 samples have tested as negative till May 4. Furthermore, till date 77,656 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 11,850 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 182 in Hospital Quarantine, 415 in hospital isolation and 7,232 under home surveillance. Besides, 57,969 persons have completed their surveillance period.

In the last one week, nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19 have come to fore. However, although the number of positive cases has been consistently high over the past week, the positive percentage has decreased in comparison to the week before.