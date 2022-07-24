With 3,239 active cases, Covid on an upward spiral in Jammu and Kashmir

The Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir are once again witnessing an upward trend with 631 infections reported on Sunday. The number of active positive cases swelled to 3239, with an increase of over 400 active cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of the fresh cases, 367 were reported from Kashmir and 264 from Jammu division, officials said. The fresh cases were detected from 14,515 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

On May 31, only a single Covid-19 positive case was reported in the union territory while there were 54 active positive cases.

In the last 10-days, almost 4000 cases have been reported in J&K which has made the situation worrisome. Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, J&K has recorded 4,60,175 positive cases and 4763 deaths.

Presumably, on the back of new Omicron sub-variants, cases had begun to rise in J&K from June 25, when 65 new infections were detected. The numbers have risen steadily since then to 631 today.

Since May 31 J&K reported the sharpest surge, with cases rising over 600-fold from one to 631. On January 25 this year during the third Covid-wave, J&K had reported the highest single-day 6570 fresh positive cases while the highest single-day number during the second wave was 5443 infections on May 7 last year.

The coronavirus outbreak was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on 7 March 2020, when two persons tested positive for the deadly infection. The peak of the first wave was September 12, 2020, when 1698 positive cases were reported.

Amid the surge in daily count of Covid-19 cases in recent days, wearing of masks at public places and other SoPs were made mandatory in all 20 districts of the UT.

However, there has been poor implementation of the guidelines as people are not adhering to SoPs, which is contributing to the spread of the infection.