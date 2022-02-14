India logs 34,113 cases as daily Covid infections drop

With 34,113 new infections, India's daily Covid-19 cases dip further

The active cases now stand at 4,78,882

  • Feb 14 2022, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2022, 09:00 ist
India reported below 50,000 Covid cases after 40 days, but the death toll among people with comorbidities continues to rise in the country. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped further on Monday as the nation reported 34,113 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

In the last 24 hours, the nation reported 346 more deaths, taking the toll to 5,09,011. 

The active cases now stand at 4,78,882.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s placing of an order for five crore doses of the pediatric vaccine Corbevax has rekindled debate on vaccinating young children, even as experts pointed to the radical nature of Omicron that challenges the extent of protection inoculations can offer.

Corbevax is a protein sub-unit vaccine developed in the United States and licensed to the Indian firm, Biological E Ltd (BioE) for production. BioE has completed cohort trials of children aged 5-12, raising the prospect that vaccination of children under 15 will start soon.

More to follow...

