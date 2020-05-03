With 35 more positive patients, COVID-19 cross 700-mark

COVID-19 cases crossed the 700-mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as 35 more people tested positive for the virus in the Union Territory.

According to officials, 34 of the new coronavirus patients are from Kashmir while one COVID-19 case was reported in the Jammu division on Sunday. Among cases in Kashmir, one is a nursing mother from southern Anantnag district, who was detected COVID-19 positive after delivering a baby at Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar on Saturday.

J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal in a tweet informed that Jammu and Kashmir increased the testing capacity, saying that over 2500 people were tested in a single day.

Status Update

Finally J&K breaks the 2000 tests a day barrier. Over 2500 tests conducted in a day. New positives 35; Recoveries 33. Total Cases now 701( Kashmir 640, Jammu 61) @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) May 3, 2020

While 24 among the new cases were tested positive for COVID-19 at the virology lab of tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, 11 cases were detected at the Government Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar. 11 of the fresh cases are from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district followed by Anantnag with 10 cases, Budgam five, Shopain four, Baramulla two and Srinagar and Jammu one each.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported eight deaths so far, seven from Kashmir and one from Jammu. The deceased include an expecting mother from Anantnag who tested positive for COVID-19 after her death.