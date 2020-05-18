With 47 new patients, total 4,511 coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh

With 47 more people being confirmed positive for coronavirus, the number of cases of the disease rose to 4,511 in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, officials said.

"A total of 4,511 cases have been reported so far in the state from 75 districts, of which 1,763 are active while 2,636 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery. Till now, 112 deaths have been reported so far in the state," Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Of the total 112 fatalities, Agra has reported the maximum number of deaths in the state at 24. It is followed by 19 in Meerut, 11 in Moradabad, eight each in Aligarh and Kanpur, five in Gautam Buddha Nagar, four each in Firozabad, Mathura and Jhansi, two each in Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

Besides these, one death each was reported in Lucknow, Varanasi, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Basti, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pratapgarh, Amroha, Bareilly, Shrawasti, Azamgarh, Etah, Kanpur Dehat, Mahoba and Lalitpur.

Prasad said as many as 6,247 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state on Sunday, adding that the state is also increasing pool testing facility.

"We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.23 crore people have been surveyed by 79,825 teams in UP. Those having symptoms (of COVID-19) have been given required treatment," Prasad said.

He said the Aaroga Setu app was used and alerts are being sent to people. "We have made 17,447 calls on the basis of alerts generated by the app and 109 people have been quarantined."

The official said migrant workers coming from other states are been monitored by the health workers. Of them, 466 people had shown symptoms of coronavirus and their samples have been sent for testing, he added.