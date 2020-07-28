With 489 new Covid-19 cases, J&K tally reaches 18,879

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 489 new Covid-19 positive cases, including 79 travelers, taking the overall tally in the Union Territory (UT) to 18879.

Among the new cases, 134 were reported from Jammu and 355 from Kashmir. In Srinagar, the trend of high number of cases continued today as well with 138 new cases added to the cumulative total of the district.

Among these, a health official said, around 25% of cases were self-reported patients. Five travelers from the district also tested positive today. The district has 29% of the total Covid-19 cases of Kashmir division. Srinagar is the largest district in Kashmir in terms of population.

In Jammu region, Jammu district reported the highest number of cases today with 43 persons testing positive for Covid-19. So-far 10885 patients have recovered in J&K including 483 that were discharged from hospitals today.

Officials said 12 more people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday taking the total toll in the UT to 333. While 309 deaths have been reported from Kashmir valley, 24 who died due to the Covid-19 were from Jammu region. The UT, particularly Kashmir valley, is witnessing an increase in death toll and daily-new-cases in July. 232 persons have died in the first 28 days of July alone.

With the high numbers testing positive for Covid-19 in the past fortnight, the doubling time of cases has reduced to 19 days from 23 days previously. The reduction in case doubling time is reflective of the rapid increase in the number of cases in the UT.

The rapid rise, a health official said, has put burden on the health facilities which are unable to accommodate the growing needs of space and infrastructure, especially with the high number of cases requiring oxygen beds.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest Covid-19 case density areas in the country which is over 1500 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is almost 1100. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions Kashmir also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.