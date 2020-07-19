With 6 more deaths, Covid-19 toll reaches 242 in J&K

Six more Covid-19 positive patients died in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday taking the total number of deaths due to the deadly virus to 242 in the Union Territory.

Since July 10, J&K has been recording more than five Covid-19 deaths a day. On July 15, 13 deaths were attributed to the viral illness.

Officials said the patients who died today include an 80-year-old woman from Srinagar, a 59-year-old man from Shopian, an 84-year-old man from Baramulla, a 50-year-old woman from Rajouri, a 75-year-old woman from Pulwama and a 70-year-man from Baramulla.

All of the patients were diagnosed to have developed viral pneumonia, they said.

Srinagar district with 60 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (50), Kulgam (24), Shopian (25), Anantnag (18), Budgam (18), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (12), Ganderbal (4), Bandipora (5), Doda (2), Rajouri (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Samba, Udhampur and Kathua districts.

In the first 115 days (from March 8-June 30), 101 Covid-19 deaths were witnessed in J&K, that included 89 from Kashmir and 12 from Jammu. However, from July 1 till today, 141 more deaths were recorded in the UT.

Meanwhile, in what should set alarm bells ringing, Srinagar has recorded just 21.83% coronavirus recovery rate which is lowest in J&K, where the average recovery rate is 54.28%.

The situation in the capital city is turning from bad to worse with the number of Covid-19 deaths and infected cases soaring rapidly each day. According to the official data, Srinagar till July 16 has recorded 2,611 Covid-19 positive cases, of which 1,982 are active and 570 have recovered.

Since July 1, the number of deaths in the district has doubled. Similarly, the number of positive cases too has witnessed a 100 percent spike in July.