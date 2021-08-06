With Covid on decline, Friday prayers resume at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid

For the first time since the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in April, Friday congregation prayers were held in Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid after a gap of four months.

The prayers had been suspended due to the rise in the Covid-19 pandemic in April. “All arrangements were made by the Auqaf to ensure Covid SOPs were in place and were observed by all who offered prayers at the Masjid,” a statement of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, said.

However, moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is also chief cleric of Kashmir, didn’t appear to pronounce Friday sermon from the mosque pulpits. The Auqaf statement claimed that Mirwaiz continues to remain under detention at his posh Nigeen residence, here.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as elderly men were seen kissing the walls of grand old masjid. “This place is our spiritual center. We missed its aura and ambience for the last more than four months. Thanks to Allah that this place is again open for worshippers,” said Tariq Ahmad, a resident of nearby Gojwara locality.