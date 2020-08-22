With one more Covid-19 death, Ladakh's toll rises to 19

One more person died of Covid-19 in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Union Territory to 19, officials said on Saturday.

The death was reported from Kargil district on Friday, the officials said, refusing to reveal any details.

Of the total deaths, 12 were reported from Kargil and seven from Leh district, the officials said.

They said the Covid-19 caseload in Ladakh had also gone up to 2,133 after 56 fresh cases, including 38 in Leh and 18 in Kargil, surfaced on Friday.

Leh has so far recorded 1,052 Covid-19 positive cases, while the number of such people in Kargil stands at 1,081.

However, 68 percent of the patients have already recovered and subsequently discharged, the officials said, adding only 665 cases are still active in Ladakh which include 388 in Leh and 277 in Kargil.