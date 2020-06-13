With one more death, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 54 in J&K

A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was COVID-19 positive, died at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday – taking the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 54.
A retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city here passed away due to cardiac arrest at SKIMS hospital, Bemina at around 1 am last night, the officials said.
They said the man had tested positive for COVID-19.
He was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).
His condition turned critical on June 9 and he was shifted to the ICU of the hospital where he passed away, the officials said.
With his death, the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 54.
