With one more death, COVID-19 fatalities rise to 54 in J&K

A 74-year-old retired doctor, who was COVID-19 positive, died at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday – taking the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 54.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A retired doctor from Parray Pora area of the city here passed away due to cardiac arrest at SKIMS hospital, Bemina at around 1 am last night, the officials said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

They said the man had tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

His condition turned critical on June 9 and he was shifted to the ICU of the hospital where he passed away, the officials said.

COVID-19 Pandemic Tracker: 15 countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases, deaths

With his death, the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 54.