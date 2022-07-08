With SBSP chief on the outs with Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party might lose another ally in UP

The Samajwadi Party (SP) might lose another key ally in Uttar Pradesh, which could be detrimental to the Akhilesh Yadav-led party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar hinted on Friday that his party might not support the Opposition’s chosen Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, and indicated parting of ways with the SP.

Rajbhar, and the other five legislators of his party, did not attend the meeting convened by Akhilesh on Thursday here, where Sinha was also present. However, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary and his party's eight MLAs were present at the meeting.

“I am awaiting a divorce from the SP…I was not invited to attend the meeting with Sinha…it seems Akhilesh does not need me,” Rajbhar said on Friday.

According to Rajbhar, Akhilesh had been “ignoring” him for the past few months. “Akhilesh thinks he can win the elections with the support of (just) Yadavs and Muslims…it is not going to happen,” Rajbhar stated.

The SBSP chief has been on the offence against Akhilesh since the Samajwadi Party’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls in Azamgarh and Rampur seats—both of which were considered the party's bastions.

“Akhilesh preferred to remain confined in his AC room and did not bother to campaign in Azamgarh and Rampur…I campaigned in Azamgarh out of coalition dharma,” the SBSP chief said.

Akhilesh, however, appeared to be indifferent to Rajbhar's threat, and claimed the latter had turned against him “under pressure” from some “outside elements”.

“We do not require advice from anyone...we can manage without the help of outsiders,” the SP leader said.

The SBSP had contested the UP assembly elections, in alliance with the SP, and had managed to win six seats. A caste-based party, the SBSP enjoys support of the Rajbhar community, which constitutes around four per cent of the state’s electorate, especially in a dozen or so eastern districts of the state.