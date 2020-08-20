Covid-19: Punjab imposes daily night curfew from Aug 21

With surge in Covid-19 cases, Punjab imposes daily night curfew from August 21

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 20 2020, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 18:48 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown, with daily night curfew. Credit: AFP Photo

Amid rising coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown, with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all 167 cities and towns in the state from August 21.

Besides, the CM also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31.

The government and private offices will work at 50 per cent capacity till the end of this month, as per the directives issued by the CM during a video conference meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases and death toll for the last several days. On Wednesday, the state had reported 36,083 coronavirus cases with 920 deaths so far.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Punjab
Amarinder Singh

