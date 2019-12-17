With thermal imagers, Delhi airport ready for fog days

Armed with thermal imagers, a dedicated 24-hour social media command centre and a new air traffic control tower, the Delhi Airport is all geared up to guide aircraft and passengers on a smooth journey during the fog season.

Besides, several television screens have been placed at all three terminals to provide frequent updates about the expected of arrival and departures of flights at the time likely to be taken by passengers to navigate through security clearances.

“We have procured thermal imaging headgears for personnel engaged in night operations on the airside,” Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi International Airport Limited told reporters here.

At the airside, experienced airport staff will also provide Follow-Me service to pilots to ensure seamless movement of aircraft and maintain vigil to avoid any untoward incident in dense fog situation, he said.

With passengers taking to social media to voice their grievances, the DIAL has set up a 24x7 social media command centre to monitor online conversations and provide prompt resolution.

“The new ATC Tower also is a boon for us to efficiently handle flight operations while the visibility is poor,” Jaipuriar said.

On operational readiness, S B Sharma, General Manager, Air Traffic Management said with the operationalisation of the new ATC tower, with world-class and latest gadgets, air traffic controllers will be able to handle more number of flights with greater ease.