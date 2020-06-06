With two more COVID-19 deaths, J&K death toll reaches 38

Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the toll of deaths due to deadly virus to 38 in the Union Territory.

A septuagenarian man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district, who was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back, died at Chest Diseases hospital here, on Saturday morning.

Another victim includes a 62-year-old man from Jammu, who died at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu. She was admitted at an isolation ward in GMC Jammu on May 25, but expired at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

With these two deaths, the toll of COVID-19 positive victims in J&K has reached to 38 including 33 from Kashmir division and five from Jammu. While the toll stood at 12 on May 16, it reached 38 on June 6.

Most of the patients whose deaths have been attributed to the viral infection have been suffering from some comorbid conditions. However, the virus has also killed some ‘otherwise healthy’ individuals.

Till Friday evening, J&K had reported 3,324 COVID-19 positive cases, out of which 1,086 have recovered and 2,202 are active positives. South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has the highest number of active positive cases – 383, followed by neighbouring Kulgam district with 366 cases. The capital city Srinagar has 364 positive cases while Jammu city has 190 cases.