Withhold funds if DISHA committee meeting is not held regularly: Adhir Ranjan in Lok Sabha

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday urged the government to bring in a provision for withholding of funds if a district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) does not regularly hold its meetings in states.

Several members cutting across the party line supported Chowdhury's suggestion with thumping of desk as he raised the issue in the Lower House during Question Hour, complaining that meeting of the DISHA committee in his district in West Bengal has not been held for the past several years.

He said Lok Sabha members can seek all information from the DISHA committee and ask questions relating to the implementation of various schemes and programmes in their respective districts.

"But, I am sorry to say that despite pleading for it in this House, again and again, no meeting of the DISHA committee has been called in my district for last 12-13 years, even as I am its chairman," Chowdhury said.

"I want to say this to the government, this House and the Speaker that make it mandatory. Stop releasing funds if the DISHA committee meeting is not held properly in any district. Then, they will learn. They will be forced to call in the meeting a member like me...This is my request," he added.

He also suggested that a discussion on the issue be held in the House and "a decision" be taken to "compel" the authorities to call DISHA meetings regularly.

