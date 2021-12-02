Without Congress, UPA will be a body without soul: Kapil Sibal

A day after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's "there is no UPA now" jibe, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said without the Congress, the UPA will be a body without a soul and asserted that it was time to show opposition unity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and called for fighting the BJP unitedly while taking a veiled swipe at the Congress leadership.

When asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Banerjee had said, "Three is no UPA now."

Sibal, who was a Union minister in the UPA government, tweeted, "Without the Congress, UPA will be a body without a soul. Time to show opposition unity."

