UPA will be a body without soul sans Cong: Kapil Sibal

Without Congress, UPA will be a body without soul, says Kapil Sibal

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and called for fighting the BJP unitedly

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 14:54 ist
Congress leader Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI File Photo

 A day after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's "there is no UPA now" jibe, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said without the Congress, the UPA will be a body without a soul and asserted that it was time to show opposition unity.

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and called for fighting the BJP unitedly while taking a veiled swipe at the Congress leadership.

When asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Banerjee had said, "There is no UPA now."

Sibal, who was a Union minister in the UPA government, tweeted, "Without the Congress, UPA will be a body without a soul. Time to show opposition unity."

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Kapil Sibal
UPA
Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 