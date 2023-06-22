Woman, 3 minors found dead in well in UP village

Woman, 3 minors found dead in well in UP village

According to police, Pramila, the woman, jumped into the well with her sons, Divyansh, 5, and Shivansh, 3, and her 10-year-old daughter Saloni.

PTI
PTI, Pratapgarh ,
  • Jun 22 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 15:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bodies of a 35-year-old woman and her three young children were fished out on Thursday from a well in Naharpur village of the Kohdaur area here, police said.

Prima facie, it appeared that the four committed suicide, they said.

According to police, Pramila, the woman, jumped into the well with her sons, Divyansh, 5, and Shivansh, 3, and her 10-year-old daughter Saloni.

Read more | Relatives beat woman to death in Ghaziabad, 8 held

Her family members told police that Pramila's husband Sohanlal used to work in Mumbai as a labourer and she had been insisting on him to take her with him there.

When Sohanlal refused to take her to Mumbai, she left for her parents' place on Tuesday. She was found dead with her three children on Thursday.

A probe is on in the matter, police said.

