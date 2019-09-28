Woman accuses BJP alliance partner's son of rape

BJP once again found itself on the back foot after the son of the president of a regional outfit, which was its alliance partner in Uttar Pradesh, was accused of raping a senior office-bearer of the outfit.

The victim, who was herself a senior office-bearer of the outfit, Rashtriya Nishad Party (RNP), made the allegations at a meeting of the party workers in Gorakhpur a couple of days back much to their shock and dismay.

Some leaders of the Nishad Party, which was an alliance partner of the BJP in the state, accused the state police of ''going slow'' on the complaint lodged by the victim to ''save'' the accused.

The victim, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, said that Shravan Nishad, the son of RNP national president Sanjay Nishad, raped her at the party office in Gorakhpur a few months back on the pretext of marrying her. The victim had gone to Gorakhpur to attend a party function.

''He started threatening me when I pressed him for marriage. If it can happen to a senior worker like me one can easily imagine, what must be happening with lower-level women workers,'' she said.

Shravan and his father termed the allegation as an attempt to tarnish the image of the party.

Sources said that the victim had lodged a complaint with the police but no arrest was made. ''We are investigating the matter,'' said a senior police official in Gorakhpur.

The RNP president's other son Praveen Nishad was a BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar Lok Sabha constituency. Praveen had defeated the BJP nominee in the by-poll at Gorakhpur LS constituency, which was earlier represented by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in 2018 on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

Praveen, however, joined the BJP in April this year and was fielded as a BJP nominee. The RNP wields considerable influence in Gorakhpur, the home town of Adityanath, and its adjoining districts, where the 'Nishad' (boatmen) community members were a formidable force.