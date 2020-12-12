Woman allegedly killed by brothers for marrying 'Dalit'

A 24-year old woman was allegedly shot dead for marrying a 'Dalit' youth by her brothers in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district, about 300 kilometres from here.

According to the police sources here the woman had married the youth, identified as Arjun Jatav, a resident of UP's Pratapgarh district, after a brief affair against the wishes of her family a few months back. The woman and Arjun lived in Delhi and were neighbours.

Furious over their marriage, the woman's two brothers hatched a conspiracy to kill her and as per the plan they started visiting her home to give an impression that they had accepted their relations, sources said.

The brothers, identified as Sudheer Kashyap and Sunil Kashyap, asked their sister to visit their native village in Mainpuri to meet other family members.

Apparently not suspecting any foul play, the woman accompanied them to the village last month. A few days later she disappeared mysteriously.

Her husband tried to communicate with her without success. He was told that his wife had returned to Delhi without informing them.

Suspecting foul play, Arjun lodged a report with the police, which interrogated the two brothers. They revealed that they had killed their sister and buried her body in the fields near the village.

On Friday a police team got the place dug up and recovered the remains of the body of the woman, sources said. A case was registered and the two brothers and their mother were arrested on charges of murder, police said.

Earlier also several women had been killed in different parts in UP by their family members for marrying outside their caste for the sake of family honour.