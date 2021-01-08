Woman alleges husband gave her 'triple talaq' over phone

Woman alleges husband gave 'triple talaq' over phone

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Jan 08 2021, 16:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 16:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Muslim woman has alleged that her husband, who is presently in Qatar, has given her triple talaq over the phone, police said on Friday.

Nazish Begum, who married Qutubdin Usmani on February 8, 2018, complained on Thursday that her husband divorced her by uttering "talaq" thrice over the phone, ASP Sanjay Yadav said.

The Mahila thana has been directed to conduct a probe and take necessary action in this connection, the ASP said.

Nazish Begum told reporters that her husband left for Qatar after three months of marriage following which she started getting harassed at her in-laws' house.

When she complained about a close relative making advances towards her, Usmani threatened her. Nazish Begum said that she was thrown out of the house on December 28, 2020, and she returned to her parents' home in Sikriya Kala village under Gadwar police station area here.

When she apprised her husband on the phone about what had transpired with her, he gave her triple talaq and said that he had nothing to do with her anymore, she said, adding that she has sought justice from the police. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Triple Talaq
Qatar
Uttar Pradesh

