Woman arrested for killing daughter in UP's Banda

PTI, Banda,
  • May 05 2020, 22:56 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 22:56 ist
A woman was arrested for allegedly killing her minor daughter and burying her body in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district following an argument between the two, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on April 30 in Banda's Khurhand village. The accused, Saroj, buried the body of her daughter Shilpi at a secluded spot in Gorean area, they said.

An FIR was lodged by Shilpi's cousin Bhawani Singh. He alleged that Saroj killed Shilpi with help from someone and later buried her body, Station House Officer (SHO) Gorean, Shashi Kumar Pandey said.

Based on the FIR, Saroj was detained. During interrogation, she confessed to the crime, he said.

The accused told police that a day before the murder, she had an argument with Shilpi as she had stayed away from home for a night.

Saroj was arrested after the girl's body was recovered, the police said. 

