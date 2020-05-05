Woman attendant tests positive for COVID-19 at AIIMS Rishikesh

Attendant tests COVID-19 positive at AIIMS Rishikesh

  May 05 2020
  May 05 2020

A woman attending to a patient at AIIMS, Rishikesh has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of confirmed cases in Uttarakhand to 61, officials said on Wednesday.

Her swab sample was found positive for the infection late Monday night, Additional SDM Apoorva Pandey said.

She was attending to a patient at the urology ward of the premier hospital, where she may have come in contact with an infected person, Pandey said.

She has been admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and people who may have come in contact with her are being traced, the official said.

