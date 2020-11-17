Woman burnt alive in Bihar: Rahul accuses Nitish govt of 'hiding' incident for electoral gains

Rahul attacks Nitish over woman burnt alive in Bihar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 17 2020, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2020, 10:52 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the NDA government in Bihar over a woman allegedly burnt alive and accused the Nitish Kumar dispensation of "hiding" the incident for "electoral gains".

Along with his tweet attacking the state government, Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps as elections were on. The woman died after fighting for life at a hospital for 15 days, the report said.

"Whose crime is more dangerous? Who did this inhuman act or the one who hid it for electoral gains so as to lay the foundation of his false 'good governance' over this 'misrule'?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to the media report, the woman was being harassed by a man from her village who, along with his friends, allegedly burnt her alive

