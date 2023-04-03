Woman commits suicide along with toddler in Rajasthan's Karauli

Rajasthan: Woman commits suicide along with toddler

A suspicious suicide note has also been recovered, which is being probed

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 03 2023, 18:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 18:05 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself along with her two-year-old son in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said.

Sharda Jatav (30), a resident of Jat Nagla village, allegedly committed suicide along with her toddler over some domestic dispute, Circle Officer (Hindaun) Kishori Lal said.

A suspicious suicide note has also been recovered, which is being probed, he said.

Also Read: Family of four found dead in Mangaluru, suicide suspected

The woman was alone in the house with her child at the time of the incident. Her husband works as a marble fitter, Lal said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case will be registered on the basis of a complaint from the family members, police said.

