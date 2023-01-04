Woman dies after husband throws her off third-floor

Woman dies after husband throws her off third-floor of building in Uttar Pradesh

According to the eight-year-old daughter of the deceased, her father came to her mother's room and started quarrelling with her over some issue

PTI
PTI, Etawah (UP),
  • Jan 04 2023, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 05:38 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 32-year-old woman died after she was allegedly thrown off the third floor of a building by her husband following a dispute over some issue, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in the Kotwal area, they said.

Rajeev Kumar, a teacher in a private school, threw his wife down from the third floor of the house. She suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where she was declared as brought dead, Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.

According to the eight-year-old daughter of the deceased, her father came to her mother's room and started quarrelling with her over some issues. He then dragged her while holding her throat and threw her down the building, Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, he said, adding the accused is absconding.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Ticket to busk: Musicians vie for Paris metro spot

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

Demonetisation verdict: What is proportionality test?

The epidemic of road deaths

The epidemic of road deaths

 