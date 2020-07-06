Woman found hanging from a tree in Ramban

Woman found hanging from a tree in Ramban

PTI
PTI, Banihal,
  • Jul 06 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 18:30 ist
Representative image (Pixabay)

A 22-year-old woman was found hanging from a tree outside her house in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, police said.

Pooja Sharma, a resident of a village in Banihal area, apparently died by suicide but the motive behind the step was not known immediately, an officer said.

She was found hanging from a tree near her home. Her body has been sent for post-mortem, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajinder Singh said.

An inquiry has been started to ascertain the cause of her death, the officer added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
Suicide

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 