Woman found hanging in house in UP village; family claims killed for dowry

A 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Kamheda village here, police said on Monday.

The woman's family alleged that she was killed for dowry, while her in-laws claimed that she committed suicide.

Roopa was found hanging from the ceiling in her house Sunday night, Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav said. Her body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

Roopa's father Ompal Singh in his complaint to police alleged that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

He named Deepak, her husband, Bhopal, her father-in-law, Satto, her mother-in-law, and Kaku, her brother-in-law, as her killers.

Singh alleged that his daughter's in-laws had been pressing him to give Rs 2 lakh in dowry and had been harassing her daughter. Roopa had married Deepak in 2020.

The in-laws, however, have disputed the claim and said that found Roopa hanging from the ceiling in her room.

The post mortem report is awaited and further action will be taken after it comes, the CO said.