UP: Woman found hanging; family claims dowry death

Woman found hanging in house in UP village; family claims killed for dowry

Roopa was found hanging from the ceiling in her house Sunday night

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar (UP),
  • Jan 23 2023, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 12:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 24-year-old woman was found hanging in her house in Kamheda village here, police said on Monday.

The woman's family alleged that she was killed for dowry, while her in-laws claimed that she committed suicide.

Roopa was found hanging from the ceiling in her house Sunday night, Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav said. Her body has been sent for post mortem, he added.

Roopa's father Ompal Singh in his complaint to police alleged that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws.

He named Deepak, her husband, Bhopal, her father-in-law, Satto, her mother-in-law, and Kaku, her brother-in-law, as her killers.

Singh alleged that his daughter's in-laws had been pressing him to give Rs 2 lakh in dowry and had been harassing her daughter. Roopa had married Deepak in 2020.

The in-laws, however, have disputed the claim and said that found Roopa hanging from the ceiling in her room.

The post mortem report is awaited and further action will be taken after it comes, the CO said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crimes against women
Muzaffarnagar
dowry

What's Brewing

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, Navy gets a boost

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

Iranian women take center stage at Sundance

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

DH Toon | 'BBC's Modi: The new India Question'

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Report bats for correctional staff in K'taka's prisons

Life in the pre-digital era

Life in the pre-digital era

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

Tobacco: The solution is staring at us

 