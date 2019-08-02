Woman gang-raped after husband loses bet with friends

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gang-raped twice by the friends of her husband after the latter lost her in a bet in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district, about 225 km from here.

Though the horrifying incident occurred a few months back, it came to light on Thursday after a local court ordered the police to register a case against the husband and two of his friends, who had allegedly gang-raped her.

According to the reports, the victim, a resident of Jafarabad area in the district, had got married about eight years back.

The victim told the court that her husband, who was addicted to alcohol and gambling, staked her on bet after losing all his money while gambling with his two friends.

The two friends "gang-raped" her after her husband lost the bet. The victim went back to her parents after the incident. She, however, agreed to return to him after he promised to mend his ways.

In an application filed with the court, the survivor further said that the same friends again gang-raped her while she was on her way home with her husband.

The duo joined the couple in their car on the way back and allegedly gang-raped her again. The victim said that she had approached the local police with her complaint but they sent her away.

Police sources said that a case was registered on the directive of the court and the investigation was on.