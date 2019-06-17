Woman gang-raped before husband in UP

A woman was allegedly gang-raped before her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur district, about 325 kilometre from here.

Although the incident occurred last week, it came to light on Sunday, when the couple approached the police.

According to the police sources here on Monday, the victim was on her way home with her husband on a motorbike after attending a social function, when four youths intercepted them near a forested area in the district.

The youths forced the couple to accompany them into the forest, where they tied the husband to a tree and gang-raped the woman.

The youths also filmed the entire incident and threatened to make it public if they approached the police, sources said. Fearing a social backlash, the couple chose not to lodge any complaint.

They were, however, shocked to find the youths had uploaded the video on social networking sites after which they filed a complaint.

Police said that they had identified three of the alleged culprits and were trying to identify the fourth one.

There has been a sudden surge in the incidents of rapes in the state in the past few days triggering widespread backlash from rights activists and Opposition parties.

Barely a few days ago, a ten-year-old girl, who hailed from a Scheduled Caste community, was allegedly raped and then killed in Hamirpur district, about 200 kilometre from here.

The incident comes close on the heels of the brutal murder of a three-year-old girl after her father failed to repay Rs. 10,000 that he had taken as loan from a youth.

The youth allegedly murdered the toddler after the father expressed his inability to repay the loan.