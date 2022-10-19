Woman gang-raped in Ghaziabad, allegedly rod inserted in her private parts

Close on the heels of the gang-rape of a woman teacher in the state capital of Lucknow, a Delhi woman was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by five people in Ghaziabad.

According to the police sources here on Wednesday, the woman, who was gang-raped for two days, was dumped on the road after being tied with a rope in the wee hours on Tuesday.

She was admitted to a hospital in Delhi, sources said, adding that four accused persons had been arrested in this connection while a manhunt has been launched to nab the fifth culprit.

Police sources said that the 37-year old woman, a resident of Delhi's Nand Nagri locality, had gone to Ghaziabad on Sunday to attend the birthday party of her brother. Her brother had dropped her at the auto stand after the party was over late in the evening on Sunday.

Sources said that the woman was abducted by some people, who arrived there in an SUV, and was taken to a secluded spot where they took turns to outrage her modesty. The victim was gang-raped for two days before being dumped on the road.

Police sources said that the alleged culprits were known to the victim and that she had a property dispute with one of the accused persons. The matter was pending in the civil court.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Swati Maliwal, in a tweet, alleged that a rod was found inserted in the private part of the victim and also that she was found lying on the side of the road in a sack. The Ghaziabad police, however, refuted the claim.

There have been a spate of rape cases in UP in the past few days triggering sharp criticism from the opposition parties, which accused the BJP government of failing to ensure safety of the women.