UP: Woman gang-raped, rod inserted in private part

Woman gang-raped in Ghaziabad, rod inserted in her private parts

The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a 'very critical condition'

New Delhi
New Delhi, PTI,
  • Oct 19 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2022, 14:56 ist
The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found 'wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part'. Credit: iStock Photo

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Ghaziabad police in connection with the brutal gang-rape of a 38-year-old woman recently, with the panel chief saying the attack reminded her of the Nirbhaya case.

The woman, a resident of Delhi, was found "wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod inserted in her private part," the DCW said.

Read | Uttar Pradesh's shame: Crime against women

According to the panel, the woman was waiting for an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad to attend her brother's birthday celebration on October 16 when four men kidnapped her in an SUV.

They, along with another man, allegedly gang-raped and tortured her for two days, it said.

The woman is being treated at a hospital in Delhi, but is in a "very critical condition", it said.

The notice has been issued to Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police seeking an action taken report and a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, "The incident is very horrific and disturbing. It reminds me of the Nirbhaya case. All accused must be arrested immediately and strict action taken against them. I fail to understand how long women and children be subjected to such extreme brutality."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Uttar Pradesh
India News
Crimes against women
Delhi Commission for Women
Nirbhaya

What's Brewing

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Power of swearing: How obscene words influence mind

Busking for kindness

Busking for kindness

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Hey, don’t eat that laddoo!

Does it matter who you are?

Does it matter who you are?

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

Versatile fashion for festival of lights

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

DH Toon | Congress prez polls: 'Calm' before the storm

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

After 'PayCM', Cong warns of 'SayCM' campaign in K'taka

 