Woman gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, 4 arrested

A case was registered against two men on charges of gang rape and three others on charges of criminal conspiracy

  • Oct 20 2020, 15:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 15:38 ist
 Four people, including a woman, have been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 35-year-old woman, police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman, a case was registered against two men on charges of gang rape and three others on charges of criminal conspiracy, the police said.

According to the complaint filed on October 18, the woman was brought by the two men to the house of another accused in the Karwi police station area of Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh on September 28 and raped.

Later, the two men took the woman to Prayagraj and raped her before fleeing.

Karwi police station SHO Anil Pathak said four people have been arrested so far, including a woman who has been booked under criminal conspiracy charges.

"Efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused," he said.

The SHO said the complainant had undergone a medical test on Monday and the report is awaited.

The arrested accused have been sent to jai

