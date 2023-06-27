Woman, girl die as roof of house collapses in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A 65-year-old woman and a girl were killed while a man was injured when a portion of an old house's roof collapsed in Udaipur city of Rajasthan late on Monday evening, police said.
The incident took place near Shrinathji ki Haveli under Surajpole police station area, they said.
The deceased girl's age was around seven years, police said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Once in a blue moon
Golfer Aditi, Jayadeva hospital bag Kempegowda awards
Two-day Mysuru Literature Festival from July 1
Scanty rainfall leaves borewells dry in Bengaluru
Posters accusing Chouhan of graft surface in MP cities
Out of this world: ICC World Cup trophy sent to space
First UP district with 100% piped water connections
Devraj Patel of 'dil se bura lagta hai' fame dies
Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj
Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit