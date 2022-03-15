Woman hammered to death by alcoholic husband in UP

Woman hammered to death by alcoholic husband in Uttar Pradesh

According to the neighbours, the accused Kalicharan, 60, was an alcoholic and would often fight with his wife Sheela

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 15 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband with a hammer, following a heated argument under the Kharela police circle of the district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the neighbours, the accused Kalicharan, 60, was an alcoholic and would often fight with his wife Sheela.

A heated argument reportedly broke out between the couple, following which Kalicharan allegedly killed his wife by hitting on her head with a hammer. He then fled from the spot, police said.

Kalicharan then called up his married daughter, Chandni, and told her about the incident who, in turn, informed the police.

"Victim's daughter received a call from Kalicharan and he told her that he had killed her mother. Preliminary investigation suggest that the man killed his wife with a hammer and fled. However, the exact reason behind the incident is being investigated," said station house officer Dinesh Tiwari.

The blood-stained hammer has been recovered from the scene of crime and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Uttar Pradesh
India News

