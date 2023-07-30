Woman harassed for being childless hangs self in Punjab

A 43-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house over being harassed by a relative for being childless, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at Sathwa in Talwara on Saturday, they said.
The married woman was upset for not having a child and one of her relatives used to taunt her for this which mentally disturbed her.
On Saturday too, the relative allegedly taunted her over this, they said.
Hours later, the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house.
Police have booked the woman's elder brother-in-law Bakhshish Singh under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Panel Code and are investigating the matter.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Local recruitment brings down militancy in J&K
ISRO readying to launch more 'exciting' missions: Chair
Organ donation: Long waiting lists, winding procedures
Man Utd agree to sign Denmark's Hojlund from Atalanta
Mahisha Dasara: Parallel celebrations to Mysuru Dasara
Rajasthan: Tiger cub named after Paralympic medallist
‘Hrudaya Vaishalya’ for cardiac care in rural K'taka
Oppenheimer read Gita deeply. He wasn’t a believer