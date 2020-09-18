Woman, her brother-in-law held for carrying country-made pistol in Delhi Metro

Two held for carrying country-made gun in Delhi Metro

PTI
PTI, New delhi,
  • Sep 18 2020, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 20:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock.

A 30-year-old woman and her brother-in-law were apprehended by the CISF for allegedly carrying a firearm inside a Delhi Metro station in Gurgaon on Friday, officials said.

They said the woman and her 23-year-old brother-in-law hail from Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh and were intercepted by the CISF personnel while entering the Sikanderpur station around 3:30 PM.

A country-made pistol was recovered from the bag of the lady and as the two could not provide any satisfactory explanation, they were handed over to the local police for further probe, they said.

The Central Industrial Security Force guards the Delhi Metro network and carrying arms and ammunition is prohibited inside the rapid rail network that runs in the national capital region.

