Woman hit by truck, dragged for 3 km in Uttar Pradesh

Woman hit by truck, dragged for 3 km in Uttar Pradesh

As per initial reports, the truck caught fire as the woman's body got stuck in the chassis

IANS
IANS, Banda (Uttar Pradesh),
  • Jan 05 2023, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 09:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Even as the outrage over the Delhi girl being dragged by a car continues, a similar incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh where a woman riding a scooty was hit by a truck that dragged her body for 3 km.

The ghastly incident took place in Mawai Buzurg village of Banda district.

As per initial reports, the truck caught fire as the woman's body got stuck in the chassis. Even the scooty of the victim was burnt to ashes.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and police are trying to get the victim's body out of the truck.

The victim's name is Pushpa, who worked as a clerk at a university. She went out to buy household items when the accident took place.

After the accident, the truck reportedly dragged the woman for over 3 km. A number of passersby tried to stop the truck but the driver did not stop. The accident took place as there were no breakers in the area.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

'Nadedu nodi': Trekking through Karnataka

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

A 'figment' of hope for Ballari's farmers

Age of consent needs a relook

Age of consent needs a relook

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

DH Toon | Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 'unknown' UP

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

Celebrating 600 years of the Bahmani capital

 