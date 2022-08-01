UP woman throws baby in front of tractor

Woman in Uttar Pradesh throws her baby in front of a tractor

The incident took place in Lale Mau village under Colonelganj police circle

IANS
IANS, Gonda,
  • Aug 01 2022, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 15:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Unsplash Photo

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, a young woman threw her baby girl in front of a tractor in order to prevent it from moving forward.

The driver managed to avert a mishap and stopped the tractor in time.

The incident took place in Lale Mau village under Colonelganj police circle.

There was a land dispute between two brothers and one of them tried to plough his other's field and claim possession on Sunday.

To stop the tractor from moving forward, the wife of one of the brothers threw her infant daughter in front of it.

The entire incident was filmed on a mobile by a local resident and the video clip has gone viral on the social media

SP Gonda, Akash Tomar said that he had seen the video clip and the matter was being probed.

He said that appropriate action would be taken after the matter is investigated.

Uttar Pradesh
India News

