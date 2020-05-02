Woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh tests positive for coronavirus, Uttarakhand tally 58

A 23-year-old woman intern at AIIMS Rishikesh has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the number of coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand to 58.

She had first shown symptoms of the infection on April 28 and had been under the observation of experts since then, said Madhur Uniyal, nodal officer for coronavirus cases at the facility.

Her test report confirming that she was suffering from COVID-19 arrived late on Friday night, he said.

The woman has no travel history, Uniyal said, adding the intern and people who had come in contact with her have been quarantined at the hospital.

Between April 25 and May 1, this is the fifth COVID-19 positive case reported from AIIMS Rishikesh.

It takes the number of positive cases in Uttarakhand to 58, out of which 37 have recovered.

The number of active corona cases in the state stands at 21.