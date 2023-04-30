Woman killed, husband injured in clash between two groups in UP's Amethi

A woman was killed while her husband injured in a clash between two groups over a minor accident in a village in Amethi, police said on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Ramrati (30), they said.

On Saturday evening, Ram Bahadur’s motorcycle collided with Hiralal's bicycle and a clash broke out between them, SHO (Amethi) Arun Dwivedi.

The fight escalated as relatives of both Bahadur and Hiralal reached the spot, he said.

Bahadur's wife was killed while he was injured in the attack and undergoing treatment at a nearby Community Health Center, he said.

The SHO said that a case has been lodged regarding the matter and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.