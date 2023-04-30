Woman killed, husband injured in clash between two groups in UP's Amethi

A woman was killed while her husband injured in a clash between two groups over a minor accident in a village in Amethi, police said on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Ramrati (30), they said.
Also Read | Four teenagers drown while taking bath in pond in UP's Kanpur
On Saturday evening, Ram Bahadur’s motorcycle collided with Hiralal's bicycle and a clash broke out between them, SHO (Amethi) Arun Dwivedi.
The fight escalated as relatives of both Bahadur and Hiralal reached the spot, he said.
Bahadur's wife was killed while he was injured in the attack and undergoing treatment at a nearby Community Health Center, he said.
The SHO said that a case has been lodged regarding the matter and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka
Carnatic musicians rue lack of opportunities in state
Silent scorchers: Karnataka’s rising heat
DH Toon | What about commoner's 'Mann ki Baat'?