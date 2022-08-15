Woman killed in Uttar Pradesh after she slaps man

The incident took place on Sunday night and the accused Dilshad Ali Sonu surrendered before the Kotwali police

IANS
IANS, Ballia,
  • Aug 15 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 15:40 ist

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district was brutally murdered by a man using a sword for allegedly insulting and slapping him.

The incident took place on Sunday night and the accused Dilshad Ali Sonu surrendered before the Kotwali police.

SP Ballia Raj Karan Nayyar said: "Dilshad Ali, a native of Baheri area under the limits of Kotwali police station, went to his neighbouring house where Armana lived and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon over some personal dispute. In the bid to save Armana, her family members Kurban Shah, 60, and Badrunnisha, 56, were also injured."

Badrunnisha and Shah have been admitted to a hospital.

Later, Dilshad went to the police station with the murder weapon and surrendered.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
murder

